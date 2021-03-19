Advertisement

Iowa revenue ticks upward amid slow job improvement

(KCRG)
By David Pitt
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A panel of Iowa budget experts says they expect higher than anticipated state revenue this year and they remain cautious about predicting a quick recovery.

The Revenue Estimating Conference on Friday increased the current year estimate of revenue to $8.07 billion or 1.9% growth from the previous year. That is up from a December estimate of 0.5% growth and $7.96 billion in revenue.

The panel estimates state revenue will also increase in the following two years. If the estimated 3.8% growth for the 2022 fiscal year is realized, tax cuts approved in 2018 will not kick in.

That’s because legislators require at least 4% revenue growth before lowering the tax brackets

