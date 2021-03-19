Advertisement

Iowa man gets 45 years in killing outside Gary gas station

(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) - An Iowa man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty in the 2015 death of an Illinois man fatally shot outside a Gary gas station.

A Lake County judge sentenced 25-year-old Dontrall Jer’i Phillips of Davenport, Iowa, on Thursday after accepting his guilty plea to a murder charge under a plea agreement that calls for prosecutors to drop a robbery charge.

Phillips was one of four people charged in the April 2015 shooting death of 21-year-old Donald Fuzzell of Calumet Park, Illinois, during a botched robbery in the parking lot of a Gary gas station.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

