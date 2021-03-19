Advertisement

Iowa governor declares ‘Meat on the Table Month’

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday, March 19, 2021, signed a proclamation designating April as "Meat on the Table Month."(Iowa governor's office)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds is getting Iowa into the meat mix — and upping the ante.

Days after Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts declared Saturday “Meat on the Menu Day,” Reynolds has proclaimed April declared a pro-meat month for the Hawkeye state, calling it “Meat on the Table Month.”

Reynolds made the announcement Friday morning on Twitter.

Ricketts reminded Nebraskans at his Friday morning press conference to celebrate the pro-meat day on Saturday, which he put in place earlier in the week to counter Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ declaration of “MeatOut Day” on the same day.

