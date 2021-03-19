Iowa governor declares ‘Meat on the Table Month’

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds is getting Iowa into the meat mix — and upping the ante.

Days after Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts declared Saturday “Meat on the Menu Day,” Reynolds has proclaimed April declared a pro-meat month for the Hawkeye state, calling it “Meat on the Table Month.”

Reynolds made the announcement Friday morning on Twitter.

Today I signed a proclamation declaring April, “Meat on the Table Month” in support of IA livestock producers who provide highly nutritious food that feeds our state, nation, & the 🌎. pic.twitter.com/F1ZHUl6TbQ — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) March 19, 2021

Ricketts reminded Nebraskans at his Friday morning press conference to celebrate the pro-meat day on Saturday, which he put in place earlier in the week to counter Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ declaration of “MeatOut Day” on the same day.

