GOP bill relaxes Iowa laws on gun permits, background checks

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Republicans in the Iowa Legislature are again rewriting the state’s gun laws with a bill that would allow people to buy guns and carry a concealed handgun without first obtaining a state permit.

The bill that passed the House Wednesday with all Republican votes and one Democrat would eliminate current state permit requirements which carry with them background checks to ensure the person obtaining or carrying a gun isn’t disqualified from ownership due to past felonies or abuses.

Supporters says it improves Iowans’ basic right of self-defense outlined in the Second Amendment but opponents say it will make Iowa much more dangerous for police and citizens and will make it much more difficult to stop gun violence before it happens.

