Friday March 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County opening vaccine registration to 60+

Douglas County residents ages 60+ eligible Monday

While Friday’s announcement from Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state was opening vaccinations to those ages 50 and older, the Douglas County Health Department said it will open vaccination appointments to residents born in 1961 or later on Monday.

Eligible residents are then asked to sign up for a vaccination appointment on the DCHD online registration portal on Monday. Those who need assistance doing so can call 402-444-3400.

Those with underlying health conditions that qualify them for a vaccine will be contacted by their health-care providers to set those appointments, DCHD said.

The health department is also encouraging residents to explore vaccination options at the expanding list of pharmacies in order to obtain the earliest available appointment.

2 deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department on Friday reported that two women, one in her 60s and another in her 80s, had died from factors relating to the pandemic, bringing the local COVID-19 death toll to 679.

DCHD also reported 77 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the community total to 65,369 cases. The health department also reporte that to date, 59,707 have been confirmed as recovered cases.

The local seven-day rolling average is 77 cases.

Local hospitals were at 78% occupancy with 327 beds available; ICUs were at 74% occupancy with 88 beds available. COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 104 patients, with 37 of them in the ICU and 21 on ventilators. Additionally, 13 people were awaiting test results.

Vaccination clinics

Douglas County

Until further notice, Douglas County clinics will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible residents weekly at the following times and locations:

TUE/WED – Christ Community Church , located at 404 S. 108th St. Clinics will provide vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED – Miracle Hills clinic , located at 720 N. 114th St. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment from noon to 6 p.m. The clinics are offered by the Douglas County Health Department and Methodist Hospital.

THU – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

FRI – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SAT – Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center , located at 702 N. 17th St. Vaccinations will be administered from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

SAT – Miracle Hills clinic , located at 720 N. 114th St. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinics are offered by the Douglas County Health Department and Methodist Hospital.

SUN – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic, located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Sarpy/Cass County

Sarpy/Cass County Health Department is planning several vaccination clinics in upcoming weeks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the dates below for residents born in 1961 or earlier, and Phase 1A and 1B populations. Get the link to sign up for an appointment on the health department’s website.

WED March 24 – La Vista Conference Center (Embassy Suites) , located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

TUE March 30 – Beardmore Event Center (Courtyard by Marriott) , located at 3730 Raynor Parkway, Bellevue.

TUE April 6 – Beardmore Event Center (Courtyard by Marriott) , located at 3730 Raynor Parkway, Bellevue.

WED April 7 – La Vista Conference Center (Embassy Suites), located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

