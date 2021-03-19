David’s Evening Forecast - Warm and windy weather for the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bright sunshine and lighter winds made for a great March afternoon around the metro. Temperatures warmed into the middle 50s, very close to average for this time of year. A light southeast breeze will slowly increase this evening and overnight, helping to keep temperatures a bit warmer than last night. We will still slip back into the 30s after 10pm, so it will be chilly overnight and early on Saturday.

Southeast winds will continue to increase throughout Saturday, with wind gusts near or stronger than 35mph at times. Sunny skies will combine with that strong south wind to help warm us into the low 60s. Even stronger southwest winds are expected on Sunday, gusts over 40mph are possible at times. However, that will continue our warm-up, pushing high temperatures in the middle 60s. By the end of Sunday, our next storm system will start to impact the area.

While most of Sunday will be dry, rain chances start to increase after 7pm. Some rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out Sunday night into Monday as rain increases across the area. Rain showers will continue throughout Monday and into much of Tuesday, potentially coming down heavy at times. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are still expected across much of the area. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 both Monday and Tuesday. As the storm begins to pull away Tuesday night, we may see a little wintry mix develop north of I-80 into Wednesday morning. Any impacts should be minor, with no accumulating snow expected in the metro at this time.

Rain potential next week (WOWT)

Once the rain moves out, we should see a couple of days to dry out with high temperatures in the upper 50s Thursday and Friday. However, the active weather pattern looks to continue with another chance for rain, and potentially snow moving in by the end of next week.

