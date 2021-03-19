Advertisement

Creighton’s practices inside Lucas Oil Stadium

By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For some, it might be an adjustment going from an NBA arena to a dome but Creighton’s best shooter isn’t concerned. When asked about it, Mitch Ballock said some thought it would be an adjustment moving from Kansas high school gyms four years ago to a building the size of CHI Health Center. That turned out just fine, and Mitch says the dimensions are all the same regardless of the background. A very fitting analogy for a NCAA Tournament completely played in Indiana.

Creighton did spend 90 minutes on the floor at Lucas Oil Stadium Thursday afternoon where they will play Saturday. A chance to feel put the building before playing UC Santa Barbara, it is the Bluejays only opportunity to touch the floor before the first-round game Saturday afternoon.

It’s an exciting experience for the team, especially because it will be the first tournament game for most of the players, Ballock is the only person with NCAA experience.

“My whole four years this is what I prepared for, that’s what I’ve been getting ready for, it’s what I’ve been playing for to get here, just because we’re here doesn’t mean we stop now,” said Damien Jefferson.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Phase 2: Nebraska prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 50+ next week
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday March 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County opening vaccine registration to 60+
More than a year after a devastating sewer back-up as the city tells two homeowners their...
Omaha denies homeowner’s sewer back-up claims
Women-owned hand pie business gains traction in Omaha
9-year-old girl in car killed in crash with school bus

Latest News

Millard North Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week: Millard North’s Jadin Johnson
Drake head coach Darian DeVries questions a call during the first half of an NCAA college...
Former Creighton assistant takes Drake to NCAA Tournament and agrees to an eight year contract extension
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney (34) shoots over Connecticut's Andre Jackson (44) during the second...
Creighton focuses on what’s ahead in NCAA Tournament