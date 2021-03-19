Creighton’s practices inside Lucas Oil Stadium

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For some, it might be an adjustment going from an NBA arena to a dome but Creighton’s best shooter isn’t concerned. When asked about it, Mitch Ballock said some thought it would be an adjustment moving from Kansas high school gyms four years ago to a building the size of CHI Health Center. That turned out just fine, and Mitch says the dimensions are all the same regardless of the background. A very fitting analogy for a NCAA Tournament completely played in Indiana.

Creighton did spend 90 minutes on the floor at Lucas Oil Stadium Thursday afternoon where they will play Saturday. A chance to feel put the building before playing UC Santa Barbara, it is the Bluejays only opportunity to touch the floor before the first-round game Saturday afternoon.

It’s an exciting experience for the team, especially because it will be the first tournament game for most of the players, Ballock is the only person with NCAA experience.

“My whole four years this is what I prepared for, that’s what I’ve been getting ready for, it’s what I’ve been playing for to get here, just because we’re here doesn’t mean we stop now,” said Damien Jefferson.

