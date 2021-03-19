Clay’s Morning Forecast - Mostly sunny and mild Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A chilly start will be followed by a nice and mild afternoon with plenty of sunshine!

forecast (forecast)

The sun was so nice on Thursday and we’ll see more of it today. Winds will be lighter as well, so we’re seeing some really nice weather conditions setting up for the day. Highs are likely to reach the mid 50s by 4 or 5pm. It will cool down quickly this evening. So make sure to keep your jacket nearby for any plans tonight.

The weekend will be warmer, but also with more wind. 60 on Saturday and 64 on Sunday. Winds will gust between 30 to 40mph at times over the weekend, and we’ll see a bit more cloud cover on Sunday. There’s even a small chance of a shower by Sunday evening. That leads us into our next big chance of rain.

Just in time for a Monday morning, rain showers will be moving in. It will likely already be raining by the time most of us wake up Monday, and it looks as though it will be raining when we go back to sleep Monday night. It’ll be a good soaking rain that will wrap up on Tuesday. At this time, it looks like we’ll see some areas measure up to 2-3″ of rain between the two days.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.