Attacks on Asian-Americans taking psychological toll on its community

(NBC News) - Six of the eight victims in the Georgia spa shooting spree were of Asian descent, and while there are still unanswered questions about the suspect’s motives, the killing are intensifying fears of growing discrimination, harassment, and physical attacks against Asian-Americans.

Attacks on Asian-Americans, as brazen as they are disturbing: A New York man beaten as he entered the subway. In California, a woman grabbed by her hair outside a train station the perpetrator shouting racial slurs.

“It’s wrong, it’s unamerican, and it must stop,” President Biden said.

A recent analysis by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism found that while hate crimes in 16 of the county’s largest cities declined overall last year, those targeting people of Asian descent rose by almost 150%.

Experts and advocates testified before Congress on Thursday.

“What happens right now and over the course of the coming months will send a message for generations to come as to whether we matter,” said actor Daniel Dae Kim.

StopAAPIhate.com received nearly 3,800 reports of discrimination, harassment, and assault from March of last year to February of this year. The majority of those reports were submitted by women.

Dr. Michi Fu, a clinical psychologist, said the impacts are physical and mental and affect the Asian-American Pacific Islander community at large.

“What s also distributing is that no one is intervening at some of these places, so people can feel like they will literally die while people around them are witnessing this horrific act,” Dr. Fu said.

Health experts encouraging those affected to seek help or support and practice self-care, calling on allies to step up.

“If it is safe enough to speak out, please do so because we are, we are really looking at a pandemic of racism,” Dr. Fu said.

Psychology Today recently published an article outlining how to practice self-care.

