Athlete of the Week: Millard North’s Jadin Johnson

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jadin Johnson has been a tremendous teammate at Millard North. As a scorer most of his life, he took on a different role as the main ball-handler who did everything but light up the scoreboard.

This season Jadin averaged 7.5 points per game, Saturday night in the biggest game in school history he let the game come to him. That appraoch led to a 24 point performance where Jadin went back to his roots knocking down 10 of 13 shots, for a 77% shooting performance.

The Mustangs needed every single point, because this was a state championship game against Bellevue West that went to overtime. Every basket was the difference between the game ending in regulation or moving to overtime.

As a leader, which he has been for years, Jadin ran a late huddle for Millard North making sure everybody knew they were going to win the game. Jadin is one of several future Division I players on the Mustangs, he will be going to Old Dominion.

