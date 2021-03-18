Vaccinated Omaha senior-care residents finally enjoying community activities again

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a moment a year in the making: the first outings for those in nursing homes and senior living facilities since the pandemic changed their day-to-day lives.

The COVID-19 vaccine is helping Omaha-metro seniors return to an active lifestyle.

Just outside the doors at Connect 55+, a retirement community in elkhorn sits an afternoon of much-needed fun.

“When the pandemic hit, everything shut down. You know, we are a very active community here. But, it all came to a halt. It has slowly started back up,” Jackie McAlpin said.

Thursday, McAlpin and other residents here got a chance to have their nails done.

“We solve the world’s problems when we sit here and talk,” McAlpin said.

It’s that face-to-face interaction that means so much to a group isolated for so long — something business owner Sabrina Mahupete has really noticed over the past month. Her mobile nail salon has been visiting numerous senior living facilities now that residents are fully vaccinated.

“Honestly, I didn’t know how important this would be to me until I started doing it and seeing the gratitude and seeing how happy they are that they are able to do what they once were able to do just regularly without even thinking,” said Sabrina Mahupete, owner of Jadomte’ Mobile Nail Salon.

It’s not just here where seniors are getting a chance to get out. At Heritage Pointe Senior Living, residents are getting to go on shopping trips.

“We’ve seen a huge improvement in attitude. We’ve seen people being positive again, they are looking forward to life again,” said Melissa Larson, Heritage Pointe Executive Director.

A few hours out spent doing what was once deemed a simple day out is bringing hope that we all will soon get to spend more time together.

“Just keep the faith. God is smiling on us.”

