Thursday March 18 COVID-19 update: Health departments team up for essential workers vaccine clinic

Sarpy/Cass lowers vaccination age eligibility

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department will soon lower the age at which someone is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning Monday, residents born in 1961 or before can get an appointment. The health jurisdiction is expecting to receive just over 5,000 doses during that week. Appointments can be made via the health department’s website, which also includes a list of clinic locations.

To date, nearly 57,000 vaccinations have been administered in the health district.

Douglas County vaccine registration change

Phase 1B essential workers in Douglas County signing up for COVID-19 vaccinations can now do so on the health department website instead of getting a link from their employers.

Those who qualify for vaccine are asked to sign up on the Douglas County Health Department vaccine sign-up page using the “Schedule an Appointment” link labeled for “HCWs & Frontline Critical Infrastructure Workers.”

Anyone who is without online access can call the DCHD information line at 402-444-3400.

Health departments team-hosting La Vista clinics

The Douglas County and Sarpy/Cass health departments are working together to host two free Pfizer vaccination clinics for Phase 1B essential workers.

Both doses will be administered at the Embassy Suites located at 12520 Westport Parkway in La Vista. The first doses will happen Sunday; the follow-up doses will be given on April 11.

“This clinic is approved only for essential workers who have been identified by the Sarpy/Cass and Douglas County Health Departments,” the DCHD release states.

Those qualified are asked to register online before midnight Friday via this gretnahealth.com link (take note: if you have difficulty signing up, try clicking the link in another browser). Appointments are first-come, first-served; both appointments will be made during the same registration sign-up. Qualified applicants can still register if they have had a positive COVID-19 test or first symptoms no less than 10 days ago.

Work identification will be required at the clinic, and participants are also asked to bring a health insurance card if they have one. A vaccination card provided at Sunday’s clinic will need to be presented at the follow-up appointment.

Two deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported two additional deaths related to the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 677. Two women older than age 75 died.

DCHD also reported 153 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the community total to 65,292 cases. The local seven-day rolling average is 75 cases.

Local hospitals were at 78% occupancy with 324 beds available; ICUs were at 71% occupancy with 97 beds available. COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 100 patients, with 39 of them in the ICU and 22 on ventilators. Additionally, 10 people were awaiting test results.

SCHOOLS REPORT: In addition, 106 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in local schools in the past two weeks, including 36 staff and 70 students. There are also 97 people in quarantine and another 272 who are self-monitoring.

Brazil variant confirmed in Douglas County

Two cases of the P.1 COVID-19 variant, called the Brazil variant, were confirmed in Nebraska on Wednesday, both in Douglas County.

U.K. variant in Winnebago

A case of the B.1.1.7. COVID-19 variant, also called the U.K. variant, was confirmed by the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System, according to a release sent Thursday night.

Correction: An earlier version of this brief contained an inaccurate number and location of variant cases confirmed in Nebraska. 6 News regrets the error.

Vaccination clinics

Douglas County

Until further notice, Douglas County clinics will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible residents weekly at the following times and locations:

TUE/WED – Christ Community Church , located at 404 S. 108th St. Clinics will provide vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED – Miracle Hills clinic , located at 720 N. 114th St. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment from noon to 6 p.m. The clinics are offered by the Douglas County Health Department and Methodist Hospital.

THU – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

FRI – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SAT – Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center , located at 702 N. 17th St. Vaccinations will be administered from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

SAT – Miracle Hills clinic , located at 720 N. 114th St. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinics are offered by the Douglas County Health Department and Methodist Hospital.

SUN – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic, located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Sarpy County

Sarpy/Cass County Health Department has several vaccination clinics planned over the next few weeks, with the current focus on residents born in 1956 or before, and expanding to those born in 1961 or earlier starting Monday. Find a clinic — and the link to sign up for an appointment there — on the health department’s website.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

