David’s Evening Forecast - Staying breezy this evening, much nicer Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a prolonged stretch of wet and gloomy weather, sunshine finally returned this afternoon. Temperatures warmed into the low and mid-50s despite a strong north wind. That wind gusting over 30mph at times this afternoon and evening but should die down after sunset. We’ll see much lighter winds overnight along with chilly conditions. Expect overnight lows to fall back into the upper 20s.

After a chilly start, we’ll see more sunny skies across the area on Friday. Temperatures should warm back into the middle 50s by the afternoon and should be a bit more enjoyable thanks to light winds. After a pleasant day, winds will start to pick up again Friday night into Saturday. Expect breezy conditions once again over the weekend, though temperatures will be evening warmer. Highs should climb to around 60 degrees on Saturday, with low to mid-60s possible on Sunday.

Our next storm starts to approach on Sunday. Though most of the day will be dry, a stray shower can’t be ruled out by Sunday evening. Clouds will thicken up Sunday night, with rain likely by Monday morning. On and off rain with a few rumbles of thunder are possible on Monday. Rain will likely continue Monday night into Tuesday, with the potential for rain to be heavy at times. Rain should finally taper off Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches appear possible with this storm system. Stay tuned for updates as we fine-tune the forecast. Temperatures will be cool throughout the rainfall event but should bounce back to the 60s by the end of the week.

Rain potential next week (WOWT)

