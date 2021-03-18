Advertisement

AMC theater near Oak View Mall listed for sale

(KFYR)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While AMC Theatres prepares for a big opening weekend in California, one AMC movie house is up for sale.

AMC Oakview Plaza 24, located south of 139th Street and West Center Road, has been labeled on the AMC website and Google Maps as “permanently closed,” is listed on Crexi, a commercial real estate website.

There’s no price listed for the property, classified as “mixed-use,” which the site says has been listed on the site for 121 days.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Phase 2: Nebraska prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 50+ next week
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday March 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County opening vaccine registration to 60+
More than a year after a devastating sewer back-up as the city tells two homeowners their...
Omaha denies homeowner’s sewer back-up claims
Women-owned hand pie business gains traction in Omaha
9-year-old girl in car killed in crash with school bus

Latest News

Sarpy County offices will move to new building in April
Staying warm and windy this weekend! Rain moves in late Sunday.
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast -- Warm and windy weekend of weather
Saturday, March 20th
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast
Raising resilient kids during the pandemic
Governor's 'Meat On The Menu' Day gets mixed reviews
Governor's 'Meat On The Menu' Day gets mixed reviews