AMC theater near Oak View Mall listed for sale

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While AMC Theatres prepares for a big opening weekend in California, one AMC movie house is up for sale.

AMC Oakview Plaza 24, located south of 139th Street and West Center Road, has been labeled on the AMC website and Google Maps as “permanently closed,” is listed on Crexi, a commercial real estate website.

There’s no price listed for the property, classified as “mixed-use,” which the site says has been listed on the site for 121 days.

