Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Fog, mist, drizzle & showers on another cool and cloudy day

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with more fog and drizzle with visibility reduced in some spots. This sets the stage for another gray day that struggles to warm.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Temperatures will stay close to 40 degrees most of the day as well. This will likely feel colder late in the day thanks to the north wind increasing as the day goes along. Gusts to 35 mph are likely overnight too.

Wednesday Wind
Wednesday Wind(WOWT)

A few showers are possible today as well but those are most likely south of I-80. They won’t be steady or heavy as most of us stay under a quarter of an inch. They will help reinforce the gray and gloomy day.

We’ll start Thursday with clouds and the blustery wind but both of those are set to decrease as the day goes along. That leaves us with sunshine and highs in the 50s by the end of the day.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Friday will end up being the best day of the week thanks to sunshine and highs in the 50s. South wind will kick in over the weekend and help warm us up a bit more.

