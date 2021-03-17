Officer shot at Westroads Mall on Friday goes home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police spokesman confirmed Wednesday that the officer shot at Westroads Mall last week is now recovering at home.

Four shots were fired at Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck on Friday, hitting his face and the top of his head. He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. OPD said last week that Wittstruck and Officer Joseph Kunza had responded to a shoplifting call at the mall’s JCPenney store that afternoon, and the shooting happened during a struggle with the suspect, who pulled out a gun from his sweatshirt pocket and fired the shots.

A Douglas County judge set bail Monday for Kenya Lamont Jenkins Jr., 21, at $10 million — double what was requested.

Mugshot of Kenya Jenkins Jr., 21 (Nickerson, Ofcr Joseph (OPD) | PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)

Jenkins is facing charges of first-degree assault, a Class 2 felony; use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony; and operation of a motor vehicle to avoid being arrested for a felony, a Class 4 felony.

