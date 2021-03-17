Douglas County Health Director to retire; vaccine for those with comorbidities could start next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At the Douglas County Board of Health meeting Wednesday morning, county Health Director Dr. Adi Pour announced her plans to retire at the end of June.

The board has a search committee in place to find Pour’s replacement.

The search is now on for her replacement. Here is the list of who is on the search committee. pic.twitter.com/yixwP0jAuu — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) March 17, 2021

Pour also said she believes the county will be able to begin vaccinating residents ages 62 and older as well as younger people with co-morbidities next week. She said that presently, the county has vaccinated as many people as have had COVID-19 in our community, but noted that more needs to be done to get more of the area’s minority population vaccinated.

“We are literally in a race with this virus,” Pour said.

The county is still gathering information about cases of COVID-19 variants here, but so far has confirmed three cases of the UK variant and 10 cases of the California variant.

Earlier in the meeting, the health board also heard plans from One World to vaccinate meat-packing plants. Those vaccinations are set to begin Saturday at Nebraska Beef.

. @OneWorldCHC is talking about vaccines. Vaccinations are scheduled for meatpacking plants - all with the J&J vaccine. The first plant vaccination date is set for March 20 at Nebraska Beef. pic.twitter.com/sMRwSo2Aaa — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) March 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the health department is now also on alert after two outbreaks of Ebola have been reported in Africa. Health officials are monitoring two travelers in our community, Pour told the board Wednesday morning.

