Creighton focuses on what’s ahead in NCAA Tournament

By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays are in the NCAA Tournament bubble and practicing ahead of Saturday’s first-round game against UC Santa Barbara. After spending a week in New York at the BIG EAST Tournament they are now hoping to make Indianapolis home for a while.

There’s a lot of time spent in and around the hotel and in the rooms. Mitch Ballock is even dusting off what’s left of his video game skills because that’s a good way to kill time. Also, a good way to have fun too, Mitch said he hasn’t played in three and a half years.

The team comes into this tournament off its worst performance of the season against Georgetown. It will be a week between games for the Bluejays and Greg McDermott says that performance is in the rearview mirror.

Mitch Ballock said, “In hindsight, it’s better to happen now, than next week so we’ll be alright.”

It was an uncharacteristic game for this group, they’ve only had one other like it and that was last season against San Diego State on Thanksgiving. The next day the Jays beat 12th ranked Texas Tech.

