Crash injures 2, both drivers blamed

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say both drivers are to blame for a serious crash that injured two people Tuesday night.

The two vehicles crashed nearly head-on at 101st and Maple. Police tell 6 News at the scene that one driver did not have headlights on and kept switching lanes. The other driver failed to yield at a stop sign.

Neither driver was using seatbelts.

The westbound lanes were closed while police investigated the situation. Eastbound traffic was restricted but still able to get through.

