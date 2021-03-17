Advertisement

Crash injures 2, both drivers blamed

Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say both drivers are to blame for a serious crash that injured two people Tuesday night.

The two vehicles crashed nearly head-on at 101st and Maple. Police tell 6 News at the scene that one driver did not have headlights on and kept switching lanes. The other driver failed to yield at a stop sign.

Neither driver was using seatbelts.

The westbound lanes were closed while police investigated the situation. Eastbound traffic was restricted but still able to get through.

