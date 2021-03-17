Closed roads in Sarpy County creates problems for homeowners and drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County officials say they plan to address reports of drivers speeding through closed roads.

“They’re coming through the dirt roads like crazy up there,” said Shannah Portwood.

The stretch of Giles Road at 168th Street is supposed to be closed to drivers. Sarpy County blocked it off on March 4 for the start of its new road project.

Someone moved the barricade which worries nearby homeowners.

They see and hear drivers speeding around the barricades and through the road closure. The unpaved project is muddy and could create a dangerous situation for people who drive through it.

There’s not much to keep people from passing through and the barrier on the other side of the closure was knocked to the ground. The detours are frustrating for drivers.

”I’ve seen people even turn around at the roadblock down there and come back around really fast and zoom off,” said Portwood.

The county’s $65 million “Connect Sarpy” project focuses on paving and widening roads in the nine-square-mile area. People who work and live in the area are welcome to the 2024 completion date but aren’t pleased to see drivers taking advantage of it now.

“I wish the speed limit was posted and cops would sit out here and catch people because I think at mornings and nights, it’s pretty bad,” said Portwood.

Drivers are to use the paved roads outside the project area.

