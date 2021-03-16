Tuesday March 16 COVID-19 update: Douglas County encourages taking ‘first vaccine you can get’

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

DCHD advises getting any vaccine brand available

Douglas County Health Department is recommending residents take advantage of their first opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccination, regardless of the brand of vaccine that is available.

“Please take the first vaccine you can get,” Monday’s DCHD release states.

According to the release, the county has mostly Pfizer and Moderna doses available — and there’s no telling when those getting a COVID-19 vaccination might be able to select their preferred brand.

“Unfortunately, until the vaccine supplies increase, that will not be possible,” the release states.

Numerous factors impact the vaccine supply, including — but not limited to — the pharmaceutical companies’ production capabilities, according to the release.

Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said in the release that she supported all COVID-19 vaccine options currently available.

“All of the approved vaccines are excellent,” she said. “The sooner we get people vaccinated, the sooner we can return to normal. Waiting to shop for vaccine will only delay our recovery.”

Myths & Truths About the COVID-19 Vaccine A virtual info session in Spanish today at noon. Facebook LIVE:... Posted by University of Nebraska Medical Center - UNMC on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Are you concerned the #COVID19 #vaccine may impair your #fertility, harm your baby on the way, or your baby while #breastfeeding? 👶🤰



Join Dr. Meghen Bokemper, OB/GYN, tonight to get answers to your questions.



Tune-in at 6:30 p.m. https://t.co/rzGnHQHFvG! pic.twitter.com/xqF9jIzaPG — Bryan Health (@Bryan_Health) March 16, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Douglas County

Until further notice, Douglas County clinics will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible residents weekly at the following times and locations:

TUE/WED – Christ Community Church , located at 404 S. 108th St. Clinics will provide vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED – Miracle Hills clinic , located at 720 N. 114th St. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment from noon to 6 p.m. The clinics are offered by the Douglas County Health Department and Methodist Hospital.

THU – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

FRI – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SAT – Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center , located at 702 N. 17th St. Vaccinations will be administered from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

SAT – Miracle Hills clinic , located at 720 N. 114th St. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinics are offered by the Douglas County Health Department and Methodist Hospital.

SUN – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic, located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska | Iowa

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska | Nebraska FAQ | Nebraska timeline | Nebraska Phase 1A tiers | Nebraska Phase 1B tiers || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

