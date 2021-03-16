Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Fog, drizzle, clouds and a few showers on a chilly Tuesday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with quite a bit of moisture hanging in the air with areas of fog and drizzle moving through. A few showers are possible as well. This makes it very tough to dry out and difficult to warm as well.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for the morning hours as we expect the fog to thin a bit in the afternoon. A few showers are possible today too, primarily north of I-80.

Clouds are expected to hang on with a little drizzle are still possible tonight as well.

I decided to cancel the First Alert Day for Wednesday and Thursday as the system is trending farther south and the impacts from any wet snow appear to be minimal. Rain is still likely in the area near and south of I-80 and we’ll likely see some wet snow mix in overnight as temperatures cool off some. As of now, warm ground temps and air temps just above freezing should help minimize the impact from any snowfall that is able to reach the ground overnight Wednesday night.

Wind gusts will be noticeable Wednesday PM into Thursday AM though with gusts to near 40 mph from the northeast likely.

First Alert Cancelled
First Alert Cancelled(WOWT)

Clouds will clear Thursday and we’ll be able to warm to near 50 by the afternoon.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

