Advertisement

Rescuers save 2 from pickup dangling over deep Idaho gorge

Troopers responded to an accident in mid-afternoon and found a man and a woman trapped inside a...
Troopers responded to an accident in mid-afternoon and found a man and a woman trapped inside a truck dangling roughly 100 feet above the Malad Gorge.(Source: Idaho State Police)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a set of camp trailer safety chains and quick, careful work by emergency crews saved two people after their pickup truck plunged off a bridge, leaving them dangling above a deep gorge in southern Idaho on Monday.

Idaho State Police spokeswoman Lynn Hightower said troopers responded to the accident in mid-afternoon and found a man and a woman trapped inside a truck dangling roughly 100 feet above the Malad Gorge.

Hightower says the victims were safely rescued and taken to nearby hospitals with injuries that appeared not to be life-threatening.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenya Lamont Jenkins Jr., 21, is facing several charges after police say he shot an Omaha...
$10 million bail set for suspect in Westroads Mall shooting of Omaha Police officer
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Omaha mayor plans remarks Tuesday ahead of her return to work
Several trucks lined up at a gas station off I-80 near the Gothenburg exit waiting for the...
UPDATE: I-80 westbound opened between Grand Island and I-76/I-80 Junction
Philanthropist Scott gives $15M to Nebraska college
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.
Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon puts governor’s race rumors to rest

Latest News

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday March 16 COVID-19 update: Douglas County encourages taking ‘first vaccine you can get’
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
Homeland Security chief defends US handling of border surge
Dr. John Kline spends about 15 minutes a day at the window of his wife's nursing home.
Alabama couple reunited 1 year after pandemic ended nursing home visits
Dr. John Kline, shown here in this March 20, 2020 photo, spent about 15 minutes a day at the...
Alabama man visits wife 1 year after nursing homes ended visitations
Dr. John Kline, shown here in this March 20, 2020 photo, spent about 15 minutes a day at the...
Montgomery man visits wife 1 year after nursing homes ended visitations