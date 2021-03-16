Omaha Crimestoppers is helping to solve homicides

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha is seeing a startling rise in homicides at the beginning of 2021.

The city of Omaha seen its first murder just three hours into the new year, since then four other homicides happened that month alone.

Compared to January 2020, there was a 400% increase in the homicide rate, according to OPD crime statistics.

But Lt. Jeremy Christensen with OPD says that number doesn’t tell the whole story.

“The numbers we have had, there’s been a couple of outliers,” Lt. Christensen with the homicide unit said. “One of the homicides or I should say, two of the homicides in January were connected. We arrested the same suspect for both murders, so I would say that’s kind of an anomaly.”

To date, Lt. Christensen’s unit has been able to solve four of the five January murders.

“Detectives in the Omaha Police Department, specifically the homicide unit, I’d put up against any detective unit in the country. We’ve got a great track record,” the lieutenant said.

That’s obvious just by comparing the data. In 2020, OPD detectives solved 86% of the city’s homicides. Nationally, the clearance rate is only 61%.

“But, detective skills will only take you so far. You have to have that, kind of that missing piece which is always that help from the community,” Christensen said. “Witnesses that saw something to step up and do the right thing and obviously Crimestoppers helps us in that endeavor.”

This year alone, Crimestoppers has paid out $54,000 for tips leading to arrests in homicides and shootings.

“I don’t see us slowing down anytime soon,” he said.

A month into his new leadership role, the homicide lieutenant says the future of the unit is bright working with Crimestoppers.

“We want people to talk to us. We want the truth. We want people to be proactive, if they saw something, you know, say something to us and contact us. And give justice to the victims’ families,” he said.

Christensen says they investigate every tip that comes in and you can anonymously call, text, or submit tips online.

