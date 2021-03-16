Omaha bars and restaurants make their own plans for St. Patrick’s Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saint Patrick’s Day celebration was one of the first to fall victim to the pandemic last year and the forecast doesn’t look much better this week.

Sponsorship Director Michael McCarville says the new parade date August 1st is an Irish holiday and avoids other commitments families might have.

‘Football season, the college and high school football seasons. And [we] want to get it done before school starts because parades are a family event,” said McCarville.

For this week, some bars like Annie’s Pub plan to host the party outside but its owners say they’re keeping a close eye out for rain. Other bars declined to talk on camera about their plans.

Douglas County still mandates masks but the state lifted restrictions. So guidance at this point comes from the CDC.

Other establishments like Alderman’s Bar on Leavenworth tell 6 News they’re taking precautions to keep on traditions like holiday breakfasts while setting up an outdoor beer garden.

The CDC recommends staying six feet away from others and avoiding large crowds, which can be difficult to maintain at some bars that are also trying to stay alive a year into the pandemic.

Bars in Douglas County are only required to adhere to the mask mandate.

