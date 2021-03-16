Officials: Nebraska inmate dies following medical treatment

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - State prison officials say an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln has died.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says in a news release that 48-year-old Keeva O’Neal died Sunday night. Officials said they have not determined O’Neal’s cause of death, but said he was being treated for a medical condition at the time of his death.

Officials did not disclose the nature of O’Neal’s medical condition. O’Neal was serving a 45- to 65-year sentence for first-degree assault and weapons counts.

He began serving the sentence in April 1997. State law requires a grand jury investigation any time a person dies in state custody.

