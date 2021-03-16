Nebraska woman sentenced to prison for fatal accident

(AP) - An Omaha woman was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a fatal accident last year on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska’s Sarpy County.

Prosecutors said in a news release that 25-year-old Kenisha Prentice was ordered on Monday to serve five to 10 years in prison for felony motor vehicle homicide. She also was sentenced to another 18 months to 3 years in prison for a DUI causing serious bodily injury, with the sentences to be served consecutively.

Count 1 – Felony Motor Vehicle Homicide, 5 to 10 years in prison

Count 2 – DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury, 18 months to 3 years in prison

Count 3 – DUI 2nd Offense, 180 days and $500 fine

Count 4 – Following Too Closely, $50 fine

Prentice will also have her license revoked for 15 years. On the night of February 9, 2020, she hit a car stalled near the Highway 370 entrance ramp.

The driver, Nabil Shokai, 67 suffered critical injuries and died later on at a hospital. The 74-year-old passenger survived but suffered a traumatic brain injury.

A witness of the scene saw the stalled car had its emergency lights on at the time of the crash and police confirmed with security footage from a Gretna Walmart.

Officials say Prentice’s blood alcohol content was .17, and she admitted to police that she and her passengers had come from a party where they had consumed alcohol.

“This case illustrates the tragic and serious consequences of drunk driving,” said Deputy County Attorney Michael Mills. “Lives were irretrievably broken because of the bad choices made by Ms. Prentice.”

