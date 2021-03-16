Monday March 15 COVID-19 update: Miracle Hills clinic added as ongoing vaccination site

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Methodist, Douglas County to continue clinic at Miracle Hills

After a successful soft-launch of a Miracle Hills vaccination site over the weekend, the Douglas County Health Department and Methodist Hospital have decided to continue offering COVID-19 vaccinations there Wednesdays and Saturdays by appointment.

The site will soon be added to the DCHD vaccination appointment website, according to a Monday news release from the health department.

Appointments will be available from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. All appointments must be scheduled via the DCHD website, the release states.

DCHD said more than 400 vaccinations were given to Douglas County educators and university staff at the site Saturday.

“Partnerships like this with Methodist Health System is how we will beat COVID-19,” Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said. “This is a major advancement in those efforts.”

Methodist CEO Steve Doeser echoed those sentiments.

“We are pleased to be partnering with the Douglas County Health Department on this new location – meaning more appointments and more shots in arms – which is critical, as COVID-19 is still very present in our community,” he said in the release.

Douglas County to offer Spanish forum

The Douglas County Health Department and La Casa del Pueblo are planning a virtual public forum at noon Tuesday, March 16, with three local Spanish-speaking doctors.

The forum, conducted in Spanish only, is an opportunity for those in the local Hispanic community to get answers about COVID-19 vaccinations. The webinar will be broadcast live on Zoom and on the DCHD Facebook page.

More details about the online event can be found on DCHD social media post.

Sarpy/Cass County confirms first case of the COVID-19 California variant

The Sarpy/Cass County Health Department announced on Monday the first case of the B.1.429 variant. Officials say the contact investigation discovered the first case is a Cass County resident in her 60s.

Douglas County case report

Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 214 new cases were received over the last three days. The total number of cases so far is 65,401 and no new deaths were reported.

The number of deaths in the county remains at 674 and the department also reported 92 local COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 38 of them under ICU care and 27 on ventilators.

“All of the approved vaccines are excellent,” Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said. “The sooner we get people vaccinated the sooner we can return to normal. Waiting to shop for the vaccine will only delay our recovery.”

DCHD reports that 65% of local hospital beds were occupied, with 519 beds available; 67% of ICU beds are in use, leaving 113 beds available.

DCHD said also it’s keeping an eye on six “persons of interests,” who are often people awaiting COVID-19 test results.

The seven-day rolling average is 72 cases.

Vaccination clinics

Douglas County

Until further notice, Douglas County clinics will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible residents weekly at the following times and locations:

TUE/WED – Christ Community Church , located at 404 S. 108th St. Clinics will provide vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED – Miracle Hills clinic , located at 720 N. 114th St. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment from noon to 6 p.m. The clinics are offered by the Douglas County Health Department and Methodist Hospital.

THU – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

FRI – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SAT – Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center , located at 702 N. 17th St. Vaccinations will be administered from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

SAT – Miracle Hills clinic , located at 720 N. 114th St. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinics are offered by the Douglas County Health Department and Methodist Hospital.

SUN – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic, located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hy-Vee is hosting vaccine clinics for Omaha and Papillion school staff and childcare from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center and Field House, 1046 W. Lincoln St.

Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department will have a vaccine clinic 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 13 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

County residents ages 65 and older are asked to sign up via the Pottawattamie County vaccination website. Anyone needing assistance can also call the Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 to sign up for an appointment over the phone.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

