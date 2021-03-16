Advertisement

Iowa school board votes to drop Native American mascot

(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMANCHE, Iowa (AP) - An eastern Iowa school board has voted to drop the district’s “Indians” nickname and mascot following renewed appeals to do so from Native American tribes and organizations.

Television station KWQC reports that the Camanche Community Schools board voted 5-1 Monday night to stop the use of the mascot by the end of the school year. The decision comes as teams on all levels across the country are changing or reconsidering mascots considered to be culturally insensitive.

Most spoke in favor of keeping the mascot during the meeting’s public forum segment, citing pride in the nickname and some denouncing the move as “cancel culture.” But board member Shane Bark noted there have been calls for 30 years for the district to drop the mascot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Omaha mayor plans remarks Tuesday ahead of her return to work
Kenya Lamont Jenkins Jr., 21, is facing several charges after police say he shot an Omaha...
$10 million bail set for suspect in Westroads Mall shooting of Omaha Police officer
New boat rules for Lake Cunningham frustrates boaters
Several trucks lined up at a gas station off I-80 near the Gothenburg exit waiting for the...
UPDATE: I-80 westbound opened between Grand Island and I-76/I-80 Junction
Kenisha Prentice (Courtesy Sarpy County Jail)
Nebraska woman sentenced to prison for fatal accident

Latest News

Iowa police: 7-year-old accidentally shot in foot by father
Officials: Nebraska inmate dies following medical treatment
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
‘Lately, Joe had begun to change’: Omaha mayor shares insight into husband’s death, announces return to work
Omaha Public Schools responds to concerns about ‘pathways’ program