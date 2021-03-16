Iowa school board votes to drop Native American mascot

CAMANCHE, Iowa (AP) - An eastern Iowa school board has voted to drop the district’s “Indians” nickname and mascot following renewed appeals to do so from Native American tribes and organizations.

Television station KWQC reports that the Camanche Community Schools board voted 5-1 Monday night to stop the use of the mascot by the end of the school year. The decision comes as teams on all levels across the country are changing or reconsidering mascots considered to be culturally insensitive.

Most spoke in favor of keeping the mascot during the meeting’s public forum segment, citing pride in the nickname and some denouncing the move as “cancel culture.” But board member Shane Bark noted there have been calls for 30 years for the district to drop the mascot.

