Advertisement

Iowa police: 7-year-old accidentally shot in foot by father

(Valley news Live)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) - Police in central Iowa’s Webster City say they’re investigating after a 7-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the foot by his father.

Television station KCCI reports that the shooting happened Saturday. Webster City police say the father was pulling a gun out of his waistband when it went off and hit the boy in the foot.

Officials say the boy is expected to recover. Police say the Hamilton County prosecutor is reviewing the case and will determine whether any charges are filed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Omaha mayor plans remarks Tuesday ahead of her return to work
Kenya Lamont Jenkins Jr., 21, is facing several charges after police say he shot an Omaha...
$10 million bail set for suspect in Westroads Mall shooting of Omaha Police officer
New boat rules for Lake Cunningham frustrates boaters
Several trucks lined up at a gas station off I-80 near the Gothenburg exit waiting for the...
UPDATE: I-80 westbound opened between Grand Island and I-76/I-80 Junction
Kenisha Prentice (Courtesy Sarpy County Jail)
Nebraska woman sentenced to prison for fatal accident

Latest News

Iowa school board votes to drop Native American mascot
Officials: Nebraska inmate dies following medical treatment
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
‘Lately, Joe had begun to change’: Omaha mayor shares insight into husband’s death, announces return to work
Omaha Public Schools responds to concerns about ‘pathways’ program