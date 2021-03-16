Advertisement

Family of boy killed at Disney World urges organ donation

This Oct. 2, 2015 photo provided by the Lane Thomas Foundation shows Lane Thomas Graves, in...
This Oct. 2, 2015 photo provided by the Lane Thomas Foundation shows Lane Thomas Graves, in Omaha, Neb. Graves died in 2016 after an alligator attacked him at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. The Lane Thomas Foundation his parents created after his death is moving beyond the small-scale donations it has been making so far to individual families with children undergoing transplants to raise awareness nationally about the need for pediatric organ donation. (Lane Thomas Foundation via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The parents of a 2-year-old Nebraska boy who was killed by an alligator at Walt Disney World nearly five years ago want more families to consider donating their children’s organs.

Matt and Melissa Graves created the Lane Thomas Foundation after their son’s death in 2016.

The Omaha couple has said they decided to focus on pediatric organ donation because they wanted to help other families fighting for their children’s lives.

The Graves’ foundation is trying to move beyond the small-scale donations it has been making so far to individual families with children undergoing transplants to raise awareness nationally about the need for pediatric organ donation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Omaha mayor plans remarks Tuesday ahead of her return to work
Kenya Lamont Jenkins Jr., 21, is facing several charges after police say he shot an Omaha...
$10 million bail set for suspect in Westroads Mall shooting of Omaha Police officer
New boat rules for Lake Cunningham frustrates boaters
Several trucks lined up at a gas station off I-80 near the Gothenburg exit waiting for the...
UPDATE: I-80 westbound opened between Grand Island and I-76/I-80 Junction
Kenisha Prentice (Courtesy Sarpy County Jail)
Nebraska woman sentenced to prison for fatal accident

Latest News

Iowa school board votes to drop Native American mascot
Iowa police: 7-year-old accidentally shot in foot by father
Officials: Nebraska inmate dies following medical treatment
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
‘Lately, Joe had begun to change’: Omaha mayor shares insight into husband’s death, announces return to work
Omaha Public Schools responds to concerns about ‘pathways’ program