Fallen Ponca Hills firefighter honored with funeral procession

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha area residents and local fire and police departments honored the life of volunteer firefighter Dennis Bender Tuesday morning with a funeral procession following his sudden death.

Bender, a member of the Ponca Hills Fire Department, was helping battle a grass fire in Washington County last week when he suffered from a medical emergency. The fire was fueled by strong winds and dry brush in Fort Calhoun.

Ponca Hills Fire Chief Joel Sacks said Wednesday that Bender was one of the state’s longest-serving paramedics and had served the department for 50 years.

Tuesday’s funeral procession began at St. John’s Baptist Church in Fort Calhoun then led local departments and family members passed the Ponca Hills department. It ended at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Memorial Park, where he was buried with Honors.

Residents from around the area gathered and lined the roads of the procession route to thank Bender for his many years of service.

“My son served with him on the Ponca Fire Department, and I’ve been a resident of Ponca for a long time. I just thought a man that gave that much in service deserved some respect and I just wanted to show my appreciation for what he did,” said Ponca Hills resident Ed Jones.

Many who lined the streets were strangers paying tribute. Others were family members of firefighters or officers, like Kodie McIntosh, whose husband serves on the Blair Fire Department and whose father worked as a Sheriff’s Deputy in Washington County.

“My daughter is nine and she actually just told me in the car that she worries about her dad now because she’s afraid the same thing will happen to him,” McIntosh says. “He’s much younger but that doesn’t stop the fear that they’re in the same line of work that you know it could potentially be him one day.”

Bender is survived by his three children, two grand-children and many other families, friends, and fellow department members.

