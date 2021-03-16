David’s Evening Forecast - Stubborn clouds and shower chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Stubborn clouds and a few spotty showers kept temperatures on the cool side again today, only topping out in the middle 40s. We have managed several dry hours today, but a few more showers or patchy drizzle could return for parts of the evening. Any rainfall will be light, just enough to keep roadways wet into the overnight. Temperatures will slowly fall back into the upper 30s late tonight.

A few more scattered showers will likely return to the area by morning, but the bulk of the rain will likely remain south of I-80. Some light showers are possible in the metro, but again any rainfall will be limited. We will likely see a break in the rain for the midday hours, but scattered showers likely return for the evening. Once again, rain chances are highest to the south of I-80, most likely along the Kansas and Missouri borders. Some light snow may mix in for northwest Missouri and southern Iowa, but little to no accumulation is expected in our area.

Sunshine finally returns to the forecast by Thursday afternoon, along with some warmer temperatures. High on Thursday warm into the lo 50s, with mid-50s likely on Friday as sunny skies continue. As we officially ring in Spring on Saturday, partly sunny skies should warm us up to near 60 degrees. After a few days of dry weather, an active pattern will bring rain and storm chances back to the forecast by early next week.

Tuesday Evening Extended Forecast (WOWT)

