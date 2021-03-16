Advertisement

Biden to hold first formal news conference next week

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold his first formal news conference on March 25 at the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Biden is the first president in decades to go this long without holding a formal question and answer session with reporters. He has opted to take questions about as often as most of his recent predecessors, but he tends to field just one or two informal inquiries at a time, usually in a hurried setting at the end of an event.

It reflects a White House media strategy meant both to reserve major media set-pieces for the celebration of a legislative victory and to limit unforced errors from a historically gaffe-prone politician.

The White House has faced escalating pressure to hold a press conference, and his delay sparked Republican attacks. Psaki had previously said Biden would hold a news conference before the end of March.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Omaha mayor plans remarks Tuesday ahead of her return to work
Kenya Lamont Jenkins Jr., 21, is facing several charges after police say he shot an Omaha...
$10 million bail set for suspect in Westroads Mall shooting of Omaha Police officer
New boat rules for Lake Cunningham frustrates boaters
Several trucks lined up at a gas station off I-80 near the Gothenburg exit waiting for the...
UPDATE: I-80 westbound opened between Grand Island and I-76/I-80 Junction
Kenisha Prentice (Courtesy Sarpy County Jail)
Nebraska woman sentenced to prison for fatal accident

Latest News

Iowa man awaiting trial in shooting charged with murder
Conservative lawmakers in Utah have fired another salvo in their longtime campaign against...
Utah campaign against porn marches on with phone filter plan
OPD homicide detectives are solving crimes quickly with the help of Crimestoppers
Omaha Crimestoppers is helping to solve homicides
Omaha health experts raise concerns of mental health in children and teens during pandemic
Friends and family remember Dennis Bender, a Ponca Hills volunteer firefighter who died...
Fallen Ponca Hills firefighter honored with funeral procession