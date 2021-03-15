Advertisement

Heavy snow from late winter storm snarls travel in Iowa

Wyoming, Colorado, western Nebraska dig out from powerful weekend snowstorm
A Colorado Department of Transportation plow was stuck during a snowstorm in Colorado on Sunday, March 14, 2021.(DC Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Heavy snow has blanketed much of northern Iowa, snarling traffic and closing schools and services, as a late winter storm moves through the region. Meanwhile, people in Colorado, Wyoming, and western Nebraska are digging out the storm’s snowfall there over the weekend.

Online reports issued by the Iowa Department of Transportation show snow and ice covering roads in north-central Iowa and partially covering roads for much of the rest of the northern half of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for three dozen counties in Iowa’s northern half and a winter weather advisory for several more counties in the region. The weather service expects some areas to see up to 8 inches of snow by Monday afternoon.

Sunday’s powerful late winter snowstorm in western Nebraska and into Wyoming and Colorado led to airport and road closures and avalanche warnings on Sunday.

NWS says the storm dropped more than 27 inches of snow at Denver International Airport. That made it the fourth biggest snowfall in the city’s history.

Parts of interstates in Wyoming and Colorado remained closed as well as runways at Denver’s airport. The weather service said travel would remain dangerous for the next several days in parts of Wyoming and Nebraska because of slick and snow-covered roads.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

