Voting in the Omaha primary? Registration deadlines happen the next two Fridays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha residents wishing to cast their vote in the upcoming local primary are reminded to make sure they are registered with the Douglas County Election Commission.

On Monday, the election office was reminding Omaha voters of upcoming voter registration deadlines on the next two Fridays.

Those wishing to register by mail, online, or at a DMV office, city library, or another government office must do so by this Friday, March 19. Once that deadline passes, Omaha residents who still need to register to vote will be required to do so in person at the Election Commission office before 6 p.m. Friday, March 26.

Mail-in ballots can also be requested in person or via e-mail until 6 p.m. March 26. If you have already requested a ballot, you can check your status via the Nebraska Voter Information Lookup tool.

All registered voters living within Omaha city limits can cast their ballot on or ahead of the April 6 primary.

Anyone with questions about their voter information, including

