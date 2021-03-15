Two years after historic flooding many in the midwest still in limbo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This weekend marks two years passed since historic flood waters swept across the midwest, with the recent severe weather to the west a cause for pause for those hit hard in 2019.

“The Platte River is just beyond the lake there and what they’re saying is it’s suppose to get above 10 feet, so it has a good possibility of coming over the levee again,” said Dan Steyskal, who used to live at Hanson Lake in Sarpy County, along with his family.

His eight-year-old daughter, Brooklyn said she won’t ever forget the day the flood hit.

“It was on my mom’s birthday and today’s my mom’s birthday, “she said, outside their old home, still in ruins. “I really miss our house because i only had a couple of years to live here.”

Her dad, wishing he had some more time, too. “I come down here and I tell everyone it’s like being punched in the stomach every time, it was a beautiful place,” said Steyskal, who’s torn between rebuilding and just letting it go. The nearby levee is his biggest concern.

“This used to be really wide two years ago, but the river keeps etching into it,” said Steyskal, walking along the levee. “It’s getting a little sketchy up here.”

Some near the river have rebuilt, but others like Steyskal aren’t so sure.

“Everybody’s always asking me, ‘hey, are going to rebuild?’. I’m not going to put everything I have left, what little I have left, into something that’s going to get destroyed again,” said Steyskal.

Like so many who lost their homes in 2019, two years later it’s no easier to say goodbye.

When asked what it feels like to come back to her old home, Brooklynn said: " just didn’t know what to say, and I just miss it so much.”

The historic flooding of 2019 was the result of what’s been called a “perfect storm” of conditions; with this year a much different scenario, including the Missouri River being at a near-record low That means the Platte River will have a much easier time flowing into it, and is far less likely to get backed-up like it did in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.