Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Stuck under the clouds with some drizzle and showers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures will stay above freezing this morning so you won’t have to worry about roads icing up at all on your way out the door. There will be some drizzle and a few showers today as the low clouds will be very tough to get rid of. Highs only reach the lower 40s due to all that.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Blustery ESE wind has backed off quite a bit from yesterday but are still trying to gust to near 30 mph early today. They’ll continue to subside all day and likely won’t be much of any issue by the end of the afternoon.

Monday Wind (WOWT)

We’ll be parked under the clouds most of Tuesday as well with highs in the 40s and perhaps a few spotty showers.

Wednesday is the first of two First Alert Days due to rain during the day changing to snow by the evening hours. It will likely be a wet snow that melts a bit at first but I think it will be able to stick to roads some overnight into Thursday morning and possibly impact that morning drive into work. Right now, a swath of 2-4″ of wet snow is likely through the area but the exact time of changeover and just how quickly it moves east are factors that can greatly influence that forecast as we get closer.

First Alert Day (WOWT)

Wednesday Night Snow (WOWT)

I expect there to be changes to this forecast over the next couple of days so be sure to check back frequently for the latest on how this one will play out.

