Omaha mother petitions for remote-learning prom

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - AN OPS mother is advocating for her daughter, asking the district to reconsider its stance on remote learners attending prom.

Tiffany Hobbs-Banks’ youngest daughter, Tanaya, has her prom dress hanging on the back of her door.

“I’m just - I’m going to be so excited to wear this dress,” Tanaya said.

The floor-length pink gown has been hanging there for a year.

“We got this dress for prom of 2020,” Tanaya explained.

Her coordinating shoes are still in their box. The Burke High School senior was hoping this would be the year to wear them, that is, until OPS announced it wasn’t.

“Really disappointed because...Last year it was understandable because we were all missing prom,” Tanaya said. “We were all going through it together, and we were going through it with the seniors last year, and this year, it just feels like we’re alienated.”

On February 8th, the district sent an email to families letting them know plans for prom were underway, but that it was only available to eligible students who attend school in person.

In a follow up request, Omaha Public Schools provided this statement:

“Since our return to in-person learning, we have been consistent in the requirement of attending in-person learning to participate in extra-curricular activities and events. This reflects both the importance we place on health and safety and the essential work to educate our students. This will include prom.”

Tanaya attends school remotely because of her mom’s health needs.

“I am a person with disabilities. I get sick faster than others and I don’t heal as fast as others,” Tiffany, Tanaya’s mom said.

Tiffany has already spoken in front of the school board on her daughter’s behalf, and she plans on doing so again tomorrow.

“I’m not going away,” she said with a laugh.

But now, she’s not alone. An online petition has hundreds of signatures and a parent-planned “On the Red Carpet” prom for remote learners is in the works if the district doesn’t change its stance.

“We’re going to try and make sure they have a prom and a nice event for them to attend and just say ‘hey I got to go to prom. I got to wear my dress’ that she’s been keeping for a whole year,” Tiffany said.

Right now, 250 remote learning juniors and seniors are signed up for the parent-organized prom.

The OPS board meeting is happening Tuesday night at 6:30. Other parents who want to speak about prom need to be there by 6 p.m.

