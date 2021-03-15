Omaha doctors address concerns of COVID-19 vaccine and alcohol consumption

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As more vaccines become available, doctors want to make sure your body is in the healthiest state to receive it.

So when it comes to alcohol and vaccines they say use common sense.

There is no direct link backed by research to suggest that consuming alcohol around the time you get vaccinated has any impact on how effective the medicine is but the CDC does say alcohol can weaken your immune system.

Dr. Mark Rupp of Nebraska Medicine says the stronger your system is, the better the response it has to the vaccine and increasing your ability to fight off COVID in the future.

Dr. Rupp says it is okay to have a celebratory drink if you’re excited about the shot but in moderation.

“Clearly the vaccine can have some type of reactogenic symptoms. People could get a headache, nausea. They might feel some malaise and that could be compounded by drinking to excess,” said Dr. Rupp.

Dr. Rupp and Dr. Rudy Kotula, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Methodist Health System want to remind all patients of possible side effects. Whether they’ll be drinking around the time of their vaccine or not.

“Yes, you will have some soreness. You will have some discomfort. You may have some fevers but in return, you will be more than 90% protected for the disease,” said Dr. Kotula.

Both doctors encourage adequate rest, eating healthy, and exercise as ways to boost your body’s immune system.

