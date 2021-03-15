Advertisement

Official: Prison staffer at Tecumseh assaulted by inmate

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska prison officials say an inmate attacked a staffer at the state prison in Tecumseh over the weekend.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says the assault occurred Sunday when an inmate punched the staffer several times in the head. A spokeswoman for the department, Laura Strimple, said other staff members were able to restrain the inmate and stop the attack.

The assaulted staffer was taken to a hospital for treatment of head injuries and it’s considered serious enough to require immediate medical treatment and curtail the staffer’s usual activity.

Strimple says the Johnson County Attorney will review a prison investigation into the incident and decide whether to file charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philanthropist Scott gives $15M to Nebraska college
I-80: Kimball East
UPDATE: Panhandle slammed with snow; I-80 and Highway 30 are now closed from Kearney to Wyoming border
Dr. Stothert’s memorial fund leaving lasting impact on Omaha community
Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Omaha Police give details on officer shooting at Westroads Mall
OPPD restoring power across Omaha-metro

Latest News

Beth Guzman, 44, of Dow City.
Iowa woman pleads not guilty to murder in death of boyfriend
Push to prevent next meat shortage hits big obstacle
Kenya Lamont Jenkins Jr., 21, is facing several charges after police say he shot an Omaha...
$10 million bail set for suspect in Westroads Mall shooting of Omaha Police officer
10 p.m.-OPPD battles blackouts
10 p.m.-OPPD battles blackouts