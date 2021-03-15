Official: Prison staffer at Tecumseh assaulted by inmate

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska prison officials say an inmate attacked a staffer at the state prison in Tecumseh over the weekend.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says the assault occurred Sunday when an inmate punched the staffer several times in the head. A spokeswoman for the department, Laura Strimple, said other staff members were able to restrain the inmate and stop the attack.

The assaulted staffer was taken to a hospital for treatment of head injuries and it’s considered serious enough to require immediate medical treatment and curtail the staffer’s usual activity.

Strimple says the Johnson County Attorney will review a prison investigation into the incident and decide whether to file charges.

