Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon puts governor’s race rumors to rest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Congressman Don Bacon on Monday confirmed that he has no plans to run for governor in the near future.

Bacon said in a news release Monday that he was working toward re-election as Nebraska’s 2nd District Congressman in 2022, putting to rest any speculation that he might be considering a run for governor of Nebraska to replace Gov. Pete Ricketts as he terms out.

“Angie and I would like to thank our family, friends and supporters for their encouragement and prayers as we have made the decision to continue serving the 2nd District of Nebraska,” Bacon said in the release.

The Republican Congressman was re-elected in November, beating challenger Kara Eastman a second time and holding on to the district known as Nebraska’s “blue dot.”

Nebraskans will elect their next governor in November 2022.

Read Bacon’s full statement:

“Angie and I would like to thank our family, friends and supporters for their encouragement and prayers as we have made the decision to continue serving the 2nd District of Nebraska. I have been blessed, due to the support of the citizens of our district, to be instrumental in the restoration of our military strength, expanding opportunities for foster youth, strengthening our ag economy, working across the aisle to find consensus, and many other initiatives and expect to have more impact in the coming year due to my rise in seniority and new leadership positions. I look forward to continuing my focus on issues of critical importance for Nebraska, taking back the House from Speaker Pelosi, and working hard for the 2nd District, as well as being re-elected in 2022.”

