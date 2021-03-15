Nebraska, Iowa see lower unemployment rates in January

(WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa labor departments on Monday both reported a 0.2% decrease in unemployment rates for January as more residents joined the workforce, but both were still an increase from the previous year.

Nebraska’s unemployment figure for January was 3.2%, an increase from January 2020, when the state reported 2.9% unemployment.

“Nebraska employment continues to trend toward pre-pandemic levels,” said John H. Albin, Nebraska’s Commissioner of Labor, in a news release from the labor department. “At the same time, industries are experiencing normal seasonal fluctuations.”

NDOL revised the December unemployment rate to 3.4%. The state reported non-farm employment for January at 982,350 claims, down 20,794.

“Nebraska is among a number of states that saw a significant upward revision to their December unemployment rate,” the release states.

The state is expecting to have unemployment data from 2020 available later March 26, when the state also plans to publish February unemployment data, according to the release.

In Iowa, the Workforce Development department reported Monday the rate was down from a revised 3.7% rate for December and compared to a 2.8% rate a year ago, before the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a severe economic slowdown.

Workforce Development says the state added 8,200 workers in January. There were 57,400 unemployed residents.

Iowa was tied with Kansas for the nation’s sixth-lowest unemployment rate. South Dakota and Utah had the lowest rate, at 3.1%.

The national unemployment rate for January was 6.3%.

