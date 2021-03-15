Advertisement

FORECAST UPDATE: Rain will transition to snow for areas north Sunday night

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It has been a wet and windy First Alert Day! We’ve been tracking rainfall for more than 24 hours, and the system isn’t done with us just yet. As of 6 PM, 1.5″ to 2″ daily totals were common across the Omaha Metro, with 3+ inches in spots like Columbus and York! These numbers don’t take into account the rain we collected Saturday. We could pick up an additional inch to 1.5″ of moisture by early Monday morning.

Sunday rainfall totals as of 7 PM
Sunday rainfall totals as of 7 PM(WOWT)

Along with the rain, the wind was very gusty – as expected. A Wind Advisory was in effect from 7 AM to 7 PM with peak wind gusts up to around 50 mph. This caused some power outage issues, per OPPD.

Temperatures have hovered in the 40s for most of the day at the surface, but rain has begun the transition to snow this evening for areas just northwest of Norfolk. Air aloft will continue to cool, transitioning rain to snow from northwest to southeast late Sunday evening into Sunday night. Surface temperatures will help much of this melt at first, but snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches may pile the snow up in our far northeastern counties.

Heaviest amounts of snow will fall in northern Iowa Sunday night into Monday morning
Heaviest amounts of snow will fall in northern Iowa Sunday night into Monday morning(WOWT)

Dry air will work in from the south tonight, wrapping up most of the precipitation before you head into work Monday morning.

A few spotty showers or drizzle remain possible throughout the day Monday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies are on tap with highs back in the mid-40s.

The pattern remains more active through Thursday morning, with highs likely staying just under climate normal. We then dry out and warm up for the end of the workweek and upcoming weekend.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

