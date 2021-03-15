FIRST ALERT: Mid-week system to bring rain and chance of snow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A system moving across the plains brings another shot of showers, and a chance of snow by the middle of the week.

Forecast (Forecast)

Right off the bat, it’s important to mention there is a high level of uncertainty with this system and the placement of a band of snow that appears to develop Wednesday evening. Models have shifted this band in all directions from run to run, but we’re getting in the time frame where we need to let you know about potential impacts either way.

Euro Model (Euro Model)

The area will see rain showers most of the day on Wednesday. We shouldn’t really have to worry about any frozen precipitation until near sunset or after. If or when this changeover takes place, it will likely be hard to change back to rain due to cooling after sunset. The system will move out of our neck of the woods Thursday morning.

At this time, we’re thinking there could be a stripe of 2-4″ of a wet, slushy snow across Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa by the end of the event. The exact placement of which is still bouncing around in forecast models.

