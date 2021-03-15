David’s Evening Forecast - Clouds and drizzle stuck in place, more rain Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After an incredibly rainy weekend resulting in 3 to 4 inches of rain for much of the area, could and cool conditions prevailed today. A few spotty showers continue for the evening, but significant rainfall is not expected tonight. Just enough to keep everything damp. Spotty showers or drizzle will continue into the overnight, with temperatures near 40 falling back into the mid-30s. We will stay above freezing tonight, so no icing is expected in the metro.

Another cloudy and cool day is expected on Tuesday. We’ll likely see a few additional light showers or drizzle at times throughout the day. Much like today, rainfall amounts will be light, just enough to keep everything wet. Temperatures will likely only warm into the low to mid-40s for most of the area.

Our next storm starts to roll in late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A wave of rain will spread north out of Kansas early Wednesday, affecting areas near and south of I-80. Some moderate to heavy rain will be possible in spots. Temperatures will be chilly, in the 30s, which means it’s possible snow could mix in for some. The chance for rain, mixing at times with snow, will continue through the day. By the evening, accumulating snow will be possible with this system. Questions still remain on the exact track of the system, but current forecast data favors far southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa for snow accumulations over an inch. The storms will be very nearby, so snowfall in the metro can’t be ruled out. Be sure to stay tuned as we work out the details on this storm.

Wednesday Snow Potential (WOWT)

Rain or snow should be moving out on Thursday, with some sun and slightly warmer conditions by the afternoon. More Spring-like weather should arrive by the end of the week, with temperatures near 60 by Saturday.

