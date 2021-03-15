$10 million bail set for suspect in Westroads Mall shooting of Omaha Police officer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County judge set bail Monday for the man suspected of shooting an Omaha Police officer at Westroads Mall last week at $10 million — double what was requested.

Kenya Lamont Jenkins Jr., 21, is facing charges of first-degree assault, a Class 2 felony; use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony; and operation of a motor vehicle to avoid being arrested for a felony, a Class 4 felony.

With bond set for $10 million, Jenkins would need to put up $1 million in bail.

If convicted on all charges, Jenkins faces 102 years in jail.

His preliminary hearing has been set for 9 a.m. April 14. A public defender will be assigned to Jenkins, who is believed to be from Chicago. Authorities said Monday that they are looking into Illinois records to determine whether a prior criminal history has been reported there.

Jenkins has a previous history of resisting arrests and escape, according to the OPD report on his arrest.

Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck, who was shot in the face and the top of his head after responding to a shoplifting call at the mall, is still recovering in the hospital. He is believed to have long-term nerve damage, officials said Monday.

Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck (Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck)

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.