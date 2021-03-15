Advertisement

$10 million bail set for suspect in Westroads Mall shooting of Omaha Police officer

Kenya Lamont Jenkins Jr., 21, is facing several charges after police say he shot an Omaha...
Kenya Lamont Jenkins Jr., 21, is facing several charges after police say he shot an Omaha Police officer responding to shoplifting call at Westroads Mall on Friday, March 12, 2021.(Cecelia Jenkins / WOWT)
By Cecelia Jenkins and Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County judge set bail Monday for the man suspected of shooting an Omaha Police officer at Westroads Mall last week at $10 million — double what was requested.

Kenya Lamont Jenkins Jr., 21, is facing charges of first-degree assault, a Class 2 felony; use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony; and operation of a motor vehicle to avoid being arrested for a felony, a Class 4 felony.

With bond set for $10 million, Jenkins would need to put up $1 million in bail.

If convicted on all charges, Jenkins faces 102 years in jail.

His preliminary hearing has been set for 9 a.m. April 14. A public defender will be assigned to Jenkins, who is believed to be from Chicago. Authorities said Monday that they are looking into Illinois records to determine whether a prior criminal history has been reported there.

Jenkins has a previous history of resisting arrests and escape, according to the OPD report on his arrest.

Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck, who was shot in the face and the top of his head after responding to a shoplifting call at the mall, is still recovering in the hospital. He is believed to have long-term nerve damage, officials said Monday.

Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck(Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck)

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philanthropist Scott gives $15M to Nebraska college
I-80: Kimball East
UPDATE: Panhandle slammed with snow; I-80 and Highway 30 are now closed from Kearney to Wyoming border
Dr. Stothert’s memorial fund leaving lasting impact on Omaha community
Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Omaha Police give details on officer shooting at Westroads Mall
OPPD restoring power across Omaha-metro

Latest News

Beth Guzman, 44, of Dow City.
Iowa woman pleads not guilty to murder in death of boyfriend
Official: Prison staffer at Tecumseh assaulted by inmate
Push to prevent next meat shortage hits big obstacle
10 p.m.-OPPD battles blackouts
10 p.m.-OPPD battles blackouts