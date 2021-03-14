Advertisement

Tyson says third of Waterloo, Iowa plant workers vaccinated

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - Tyson says about a third of workers at its Waterloo, Iowa has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Quad-City Times on Sunday reported the vaccination rate at the plant, where the virus has already sickened about a third of the site’s nearly 3,000 employees. Waterloo Tyson is linked to at least six worker deaths from the coronavirus.

The company hosted vaccination clinics this month for Waterloo workers. The virus has ravaged the meatpacking industry across the U.S.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Omaha Police give details on officer shooting at Westroads Mall
Nebraska State Patrol pursued a suspect in Friday afternoon's Westroads Mall officer shooting,...
Omaha officer stable, suspect in custody after shooting at Westroads Mall
Dr. Stothert’s memorial fund leaving lasting impact on Omaha community
Omaha Police find 59-year-old man with gunshot injuries
Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches. Isolated 4 inch amounts.
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Rain moves in Saturday PM with a First Alert Day Sunday

Latest News

Terry Wright, 65, was taken to the ground during her arrest on charges of resisting arrest and...
Woman arrested at Texas bank after refusing to leave, comply with mask policy
Despite Texas rolling back its mandate, private businesses can refuse service to anyone that...
WATCH: Maskless woman taken to ground in trespassing arrest at Texas bank
Pottawattamie County continues vaccination effort
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Saturday March 13 COVID-19 update: Lincoln-Lancaster reports over 119,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered