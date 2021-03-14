Sunday March 14 COVID-19 update: Lincoln-Lancaster corrects yesterday’s total COVID-19 vaccine doses

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Lincoln-Lancaster County case report

Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department announced on Sunday that yesterday’s total of vaccine doses was incorrect, they say some doses were counted twice.

The department reports 115,424 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered so far and 28 new cases in the county. The total number of deaths remains at 224 and the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county is 28,829.

LLCHD also reported 15,227 recoveries.

Vaccination clinics

Douglas County

Until further notice, Douglas County clinics will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible residents at the following times and locations:

TUE/WED – Christ Community Church , located at 404 S. 108th St., clinics will provide vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED/FRI – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway, vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

THU/SUN – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue, vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

SAT – Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center, located at 702 N. 17th St., vaccinations will be administered from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hy-Vee is hosting vaccine clinics for Omaha and Papillion school staff and childcare from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center and Field House, 1046 W. Lincoln St.

Methodist is also planning to staff a Miracle Hills clinic on Saturday, March 13, Dr. Adi Pour said. Also on Saturday, the Nebraska Medicine clinic and another clinic at Norris High School will focus on vaccinating educators, she said.

Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department will have a vaccine clinic 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 13 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

County residents ages 65 and older are asked to sign up via the Pottawattamie County vaccination website. Anyone needing assistance can also call the Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 to sign up for an appointment over the phone.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

