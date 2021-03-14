Advertisement

Panhandle slammed with snow; NSP asks people to avoid travel in the area

I-80: Kimball East
I-80: Kimball East(NDOT)
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Panhandle was slammed with snow on Sunday. This contrasts much of central and eastern Nebraska, as they deal with rain.

I-80 is currently closed both east and westbound from Big Springs to Wyoming. Additional closures to the east are possible as the day progresses. Highway 71 has been added to the list of closed roads and the majority of the roads in the Panhandle are either completely or mostly covered.

Several other major roadways in the Panhandle are also closed.

Check http://511.Nebraska.Gov for the latest. The NSP asks that citizens not travel in affected areas.

