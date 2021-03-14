Panhandle slammed with snow; NSP asks people to avoid travel in the area

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Panhandle was slammed with snow on Sunday. This contrasts much of central and eastern Nebraska, as they deal with rain.

I-80 is currently closed both east and westbound from Big Springs to Wyoming. Additional closures to the east are possible as the day progresses. Highway 71 has been added to the list of closed roads and the majority of the roads in the Panhandle are either completely or mostly covered.

Several other major roadways in the Panhandle are also closed.

Check http://511.Nebraska.Gov for the latest. The NSP asks that citizens not travel in affected areas.

We are well into the snow and wind now so PLEASE DON’T TRAVEL!! Highway 71 has been added to the list of closed roads and the majority of the roads in the panhandle are either completely or mostly covered. #WinterStorm #WesternNebraska #DontUnderestimateSlushyRoads pic.twitter.com/uwYU87umXw — NSP Troop E (@NSP_TroopE) March 14, 2021

🚨🚨🚨I-80 is now CLOSED for both east and westbound from Big Springs to Wyoming. Additional closures to the east are possible as the day progresses.



Do not attempt to travel in this storm. pic.twitter.com/9krwCOULHT — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 14, 2021

UPDATE: Both I-80 eastbound & westbound are now closed between Wyoming and Big Springs.There are multiple closures in the panhandle due to the storm. Check https://t.co/dMWDoxmD2N for the latest. Please do not travel in affected areas. #NeRoads pic.twitter.com/YDkMNcKiWL — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) March 14, 2021

